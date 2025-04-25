Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited a hospital in Srinagar to meet Subodh Patil, a resident of Kamothe in Panvel taluka of Raigad district, who was injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Shinde said, "Subodh Patil, a resident of Kamothe in Panvel taluka of Raigad district, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Pahelgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar. Today, I went there and inquired about his health. I got information about the treatment being done on him, and assured all possible cooperation to ensure that he recovers completely and returns home at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday accused the Pakistan government of supporting terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that a "befitting reply" should be given to Pakistan in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "Everyone was given a chance to speak in the meeting. But the most important thing was that all the political parties said that they stand with the government. Everyone said that whatever decision the government takes, we all stand with it with full strength... Whatever activities are going on, whatever different terrorist organisations are working, Pakistan is supporting them. Therefore, the work of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan should be done through the government. Our party stands with the government."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu echoed a similar sentiment, stating that Pakistan and the terrorist organisations should face the consequences of their actions.

"The incident that happened is condemnable...Two people from Andhra Pradesh were killed in this attack. This kind of incident should not have happened...Pakistan and terrorist organisations will face the repercussions. When it comes to supporting the Union government, every party is on the same page. We are in support of the Indian government to take stringent action on terrorism, Pakistan," Devarayalu said.

Earlier today, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress President and Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders attended the meeting.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

