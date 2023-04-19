Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was injured when her husband allegedly opened fire at her to kill her in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Tuesday night, police said.

The man, identified as Ghulam Hussain, also tried to end his life by shooting himself with a 12-bore rifle, they said, adding a bullet also hit his 13-year-old daughter and she was injured.

The incident took place in the Anjolegwari area of the Thakrai belt of the district, police said.

The three were shifted to a hospital, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Hussain is an ex-serviceman, they said.

