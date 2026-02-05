Fire broke out at a sugar factory in Vijayapura in Karnataka (Photo/ANI)

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a sugar factory in Havinal village in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district on Wednesday evening.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Fire tenders arrived on the site promptly after receiving the information. Relief efforts are underway.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

