A visual from the scene of incident (ANI).

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out late Thursday night at a chemical factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been called in and fire fighting operations is underway.

Huge engulfing flames could be seen in the visuals.

"It has been two hours since we have been trying to douse the fire. It is hard to say how long it could take," IAF Warrant Officer Dalbir S Behl told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)