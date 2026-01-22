People carry the injured to the helicopter for specialised treatment at Udhampur district (Photo/ANI)

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed condolences over the tragic accident in Doda district that claimed the lives of 10 Army soldiers.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office informed that rescue and evacuation efforts are underway.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts," the CMO post read.

10 Army personnel were killed in an accident, while an equal number of personnel sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Doda.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," the X post of the LG Office read.

Further, sharing an X post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief, saying the injured soldiers were receiving medical attention, and assured that all necessary directions had been issued to ensure the best possible treatment.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost our 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment. The nation stands with our Armed Forces and their families in this difficult hour," Singh wrote.

According to official sources, the mishap occurred in the Khani Top area of Bhaderwah, which led to immediate rescue and relief operations.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment. (ANI)

