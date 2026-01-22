Mumbai, January 22: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially released the tentative exam schedule for NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026 today, January 22. According to the notification, the NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, while the NEET MDS 2026 dental entrance exam is slated for May 2.

These announcements provide much-needed clarity for thousands of medical and dental aspirants who have been awaiting the academic calendar to structure their preparation and internship timelines. What Are UGC’s New Equity Regulations for Higher Education Institutions?

Key Exam Dates and Deadlines

The board has not only provided exam dates but also specified the crucial cut-off dates for the completion of mandatory rotatory internships, which determine candidate eligibility.

Examination Tentative Exam Date Internship Cut-off Date NEET MDS 2026 May 2 (Saturday) May 31 NEET PG 2026 August 30 (Sunday) September 30

Both examinations will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format at designated centres across the country. The board clarified that these dates are tentative and may be subject to change based on administrative requirements.

Registration and Information Bulletin

While the dates have been announced, the detailed information Bulletin for both exams - which includes the application window, fee structure, and specific eligibility criteria - will be published separately. Aspirants are expected to be able to register on the official NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in) starting in the first quarter of 2026. The board has advised candidates to avoid relying on unverified social media reports and to check the official portal regularly for the release of the registration link. CMAT 2026 Admit Card Out at cmat.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Common Management Admission Test Exam, Know Steps To Download.

Academic Context and Significance

The NEET PG exam is the sole entry point for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges nationwide, excluding INI-CET institutions like AIIMS and PGIMER. Similarly, NEET MDS is the mandatory gateway for Master of Dental Surgery programs. The announcement of an August date for NEET PG follows a trend of shifting the exam later in the year to allow students more time to complete their clinical internships, which were significantly disrupted in previous academic cycles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NBEMS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).