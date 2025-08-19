Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that the Union Territory is on high alert for natural calamities, and everyone needs to take care of them. Natural calamities are a result of global warming.

Seven people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a cloudburst that struck Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir on August 17.

The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding, causing the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. Reacting with urgency, Army relief columns with an Engineer detachment were immediately pressed into action to the worst-affected regions of Jhor Khad and Bagra villages.

"The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this hour of crisis. Every possible measure will be taken to ensure their immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the nearby bridge connecting the adjoining villages of Ghati, which was damaged in the incident. He directed the concerned authorities to take up immediate restoration work. "Restoration of connectivity is the top priority, and the administration has been directed to execute works on a war footing," he asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited the Military Hospital Pathankot, where he enquired about the well-being of the injured admitted following the Ghati cloudburst. He appreciated the timely response of the medical staff and instructed them to provide the best possible treatment to the injured till their full recovery.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Government Medical College Kathua, where he met the injured and families affected by cloudbursts and flash floods at Jakhole and Janglote. He assured them that all necessary assistance, including medical care and rehabilitation support, will be extended without delay.

"The safety and well-being of the people are our foremost concern. The Government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure," the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed.

He also directed the district administration to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in all calamity-hit areas and ensure timely assistance to the affected population. (ANI)

