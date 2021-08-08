Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum on Saturday demanded an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for 36 months for the unemployed youth in the Union Territory.

Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum Satish Mahaldar said: "I request the government to provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for 36 months to the people who have registered themselves at the employment exchange."

"This will show that the government is serious about resolving the issues of the youth and will ease the economic stress among the unemployed youth," Mahaldar said.

The President of the J-K Peace Forum also suggested that the people in the age group of 35-55 should be provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 - Rs 2,00,000 so that they can be self-employed.

"The people in the age group of 35-55 are over-aged and cannot have jobs. The government should provide the capital and not the subsidiary. They should be encouraged to set up their profession and for that, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2, 00,000 should be given," he said.

Mahaldar also demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify those responsible for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. (ANI)

