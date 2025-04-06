Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kupwara Police & 47RR of Indian Army have successfully recovered a substantial cache of war-like stores during Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi Forest belt of Kupwara district.

According to a release, the recovered items include one machine gun, seven assorted hand grenades, 90 loose rounds, one China-made binocular, two solar mobile chargers, as well as clothing including a sleeping bag of foreign origin and a large quantity of Pakistan-made medicines.

As per the release, "In this regard, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up."

The statement notes that this joint operation highlights the resolve of security forces to safeguard peace and stability in the area by neutralising potential threats before they materialise. (ANI)

