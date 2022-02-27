Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In an official statement, the police said that they have recovered incriminating materials and a pistol from the possession of the terrorist.

Police said that during surprise naka checking in Anantnag, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party.

He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker, resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian.

As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorized terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

