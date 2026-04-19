A tragic road accident in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of three young men and left two others critically injured after they crashed into a stationary trailer while allegedly filming a social media reel.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along a national highway near Panni Patharia under Mauganj police station limits. According to initial reports, three youths were riding a single motorcycle at high speed, reportedly recording a reel, when they rammed into a brick-laden trailer parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the bike was completely mangled and all three riders died on the spot. ‘I Was Blaring Siren, Why Didn’t You Move?’ BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son Dinesh Lodhi Booked After Thar Hits 5 in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

3 Youths Killed While Filming Reel on Bike

मऊगंज NH-135 पर ‘खूनी रेस’ का खौफनाक अंत, 3 लड़के बाइक से स्टंट कर रहे थे, हाथ में कट्टा, दूसरी बाइक पर इनके दोस्त वीडियो बना रहे थे अगले ही पल ट्रेलर से भिड़ंत… 3 भाइयों की मौत हो गई कितना खौफनाक और दर्दनाक है pic.twitter.com/v9zdj1Vkoq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 19, 2026

The deceased have been identified as Uplaksh Kol (17), Amrish Kol (22), and Hemraj Kol (17), residents of Bela village under Laur police station area.

In a chain collision, another motorcycle carrying two men, identified as brothers Prashant Dwivedi and Pradeep Dwivedi from Chitpurwa village, also crashed into the same trailer moments later. Both sustained serious injuries and were first taken to a local community health centre before being referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. Karnataka Road Accident: 7 Killed, 2 Children Injured as Car Collides With Bus in Yadgiri.

Locals alerted police and emergency services immediately. Officers reached the spot, shifted the injured to hospital, and sent the bodies for post-mortem. During the investigation, a country-made pistol was also recovered from the scene and has been seized.

Preliminary findings suggest reckless driving and lack of helmets contributed to the fatal crash. Police have launched a detailed probe into the circumstances of the accident, including the presence of the weapon and the exact sequence of events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).