Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): In view of the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, postal voting for government employees, police personnel, fire and rescue staff, and accredited journalists engaged in election duty is set to conclude on Sunday in Thoothukudi district, officials said.

The voting process had been carried out over the past two days, with Sunday marking the third and final day of the postal voting exercise. Officials confirmed that the process is currently underway in its concluding phase.

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As these government personnel will be on election duty and would be unable to cast their votes in person at polling stations on polling day, the postal voting system has been implemented as an alternative arrangement. Accordingly, eligible government staff and officials have been registering their votes in advance.

Arrangements were made at the Sub-Collector's office in Thoothukudi for the postal voting process, where eligible voters arrived in an orderly manner and cast their votes after verification of their identity documents. Election officials and staff supervised the process to ensure transparency and compliance with procedural guidelines.

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Officials stated that a significant number of eligible voters participated enthusiastically over the three-day period. On the final day, postal voting continued smoothly, with remaining voters casting their ballots in accordance with election procedures.

Overall, the postal voting process in Thoothukudi was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner without any reported disruptions.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi is expected to witness a closely contested electoral battle in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with multiple candidates in the fray. Major political parties have intensified campaign efforts in the region in the run-up to polling.

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has fielded his friend, actor Srinath, as its candidate from Thoothukudi. However, the contest is expected to be challenging, with both the DMK and AIADMK fielding senior leaders. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has nominated P Geetha Jeevan, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded Chellapandian ST as its candidate.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

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