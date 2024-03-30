Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Kulgam Police attached property belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Sabzar Ahmad under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) act.

According to the police, the property contained a double-storied residential house worth approx. Rs 30 lakh, measuring 1558 Sq ft.

The drug peddler is a resident of Malipora, Devsar presently lodged in central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR no 02/2019 under section 8/15 of NDPS act of Police Station Qazigund and case FIR No. 07/2023 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act of police station Devsar.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

Earlier in January, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Kulgam district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The property (double-story residential house and cowshed) measuring 1291.48 Sq. ft., valued at Rs. 25,62,425 and Rs. 1,139.5 Sq. ft., respectively, belongs to a notorious drug peddler, namely Bashir Ahmad Khanday, said the police.

According to the police, the property was, prima facie, acquired by the owner from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The said drug peddler is involved in a case registered under FIR number 148/2022 at Qazigund Police Station. (ANI)

