Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Wednesday carried out multiple searches in the districts of Bandipora and Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case of fraudulent land compensation claims related to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargrah Transmission Line, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that compensation for land falling under the transmission line in Villages Watrad, Dalabal, Kachwari Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam, had been fraudulently released in favour of non-existent persons, while genuine landowners were deprived.

Investigation has revealed that compensation running into crores of rupees was fraudulently withdrawn in the names of bogus persons through fake bank accounts by employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited, in connivance with land brokers and certain bank officials, the statement read.

The involvement of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, resident of Watrad Dalabal Tehsil Khanshab, Budgam; Bilal Ahmad, resident of Patushai Watpora, Bandipora; Ranjit Singh and Samaliya Kumar (employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited); along with others has surfaced, disclosing offences punishable under Sections 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B RPC, the police said.

Further House searches are underway at multiple locations, the police said. (ANI)

