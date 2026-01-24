New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, on Saturday, addressed a Rozgar Mela at ITBP RTC, Shivagangai, Tamil Nadu, as part of the Union Government's ongoing efforts to promote employment generation and youth empowerment.

Across the participating departments of ITBP, BSF, CISF, SSB, DFS (Union Bank of India), ISRO and Assam Rifles, offers of appointment were handed over to a total of 148 candidates at the venue today, according to a release.

The Minister of State, in his speech, said that the Rozgar Mela is not just about appointment letters, but about creating opportunities, dignity and a stronger nation.

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stated that India is witnessing a historic transformation under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, guided by the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. He noted that initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India and Digital India have laid a strong foundation for youth to succeed across traditional and emerging sectors. The Rozgar Mela, he said, is another step towards empowering India's youth.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's contribution, Chandra Sekhar described the state as a hub of talent and innovation. Chennai contributes over 10 percent of India's automobile exports, while the IT sector employs more than six lakh professionals. He added that skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives have enabled thousands to transform aspirations into livelihoods, and the Rozgar Mela builds on this legacy of empowerment, the release stated.

The Minister of State informed that over 10 lakh appointment letters have been distributed across the country under the Rozgar Mela initiative so far, and 51,000 jobs are being provided nationwide as part of the current programme. He urged job seekers to seize the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global powerhouse.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar highlighted India's economic progress, marked by flourishing startups, expanding manufacturing and digital innovation. He noted that reforms such as PM Mudra Yojana, Ease of Doing Business and Vocal for Local have strengthened local industries. In the telecom sector, Production Linked Incentive schemes have resulted in 25,000 manufacturing jobs and exports worth Rs 13,000 crore.

Touching upon national security, the Minister of State said that India has moved from import dependence to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, creating high-skill jobs while strengthening security. Increased defence spending, indigenous production and improved border infrastructure have enhanced both soldier welfare and employment generation, the release added.

Calling upon newly appointed candidates to play their role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Minister of State emphasised the importance of transparency, speed and empathy in governance. The Rozgar Mela reflects India's confidence in its youth and its commitment to inclusive national progress. He concluded that when India moves forward, it moves forward together, ensuring growth with dignity and opportunity for all. (ANI)

