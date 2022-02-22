Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed about 1000-page charge sheet against three accused in an acid attack case in Srinagar.

Charge sheets have been filed against two adults-Sajid Altaf Sheikh and Mohamad Saleem Kumar both residents of Srinagar's Dal Gate; a juvenile, in the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in the Nowhattaa area of Srinagar on February 1.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall Over Northwest and Northeast India During Next 5 Days.

"It has been also prayed before the Hon'ble JJB court that this juvenile may be tried as an adult as per the provisions of section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act as he falls in range of more than 16 years and less than 18 years and he has committed a heinous crime", stated the Police.

The two accused persons were produced in the CJM Court, while the charge sheet against the juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Affordable Smartphone With Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India.

"The sections invoked in the charge sheet call for a punishment ranging from ten years to Life imprisonment. We are hopeful of a maximum punishment as per the extreme heinous nature of this crime", said the Police.

Srinagar police assured all the citizens that they will remain associated with this case by coordinating with the prosecution till the speedy and exemplary judgement in this case comes. SSP Srinagar and all ranks of Distt police assure the general public that crime against women will be dealt strictly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)