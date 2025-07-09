Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a landmark move to strengthen women's safety and public confidence in policing, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, under the leadership of DIG Shridhar Patil, launched BHAROSA comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing the under-reporting of crimes and enhancing awareness of women's rights, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas on Wednesday.

According to an official release, this was a three-day capacity-building programme, held in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, which trained 95 women police personnel in gender sensitisation, effective complaint handling, and community engagement strategies.

As part of its extensive outreach efforts, 94 awareness programmes have been conducted, benefiting over 4,400 individuals, said the release.

The release highlighted that response mechanisms have been strengthened through the 24x7 Women Helpline (112), the JK Police eCOP app, and rapid response teams.

On the empowerment front, more than 4,700 people have benefited from cyber awareness and legal aid initiatives. In a significant step, police officials are also reaching remote areas to educate people, especially women, about their legal rights, delivering awareness directly at their doorsteps, added the release.

The initiative has led to a notable increase in crime reporting, improved public trust in police services, and the adoption of advanced technology, including AI-powered surveillance and GPS-enabled patrols.

It has also ushered in critical reforms such as digitised FIR systems, e-FIR facility, SOPs for crimes against women, and the enforcement of the POSH Act, which further added. (ANI)

