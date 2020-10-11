Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Huge response was achieved by the 'Pedal for Peace' cycle race organized by Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar's Nehru Park on Sunday.

The race was flagged off by LG Advisor KK Sharma in presence of DG JK Police Dilbagh Singh and other high officials of Jammu and Kashmir police department who appreciated the participation of youth in the event. The race started at 7:30 am and concluded at 9 am.

"Jammu and Kashmir police are organizing such events for the benefit of youths and these events also show that peace is returning to the Kashmir valley. These activities promote the spirit of togetherness, good health and habits. We're sure youth will participate in such activities, no one wants violence," said Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

"For the last six months, we were locked up in our homes. Such activities are very essential at this point for youngsters and I'm very happy to participate in an outdoor activity after so long," a participant told ANI.

Another participant Zulfikar Ali spoke about the importance of fitness during the lockdown. He said, "I am participating in 'Pedal for Peace' to raise awareness regarding sporting activities in our society. Fitness should be a part of our daily regime and such events promote this idea."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who joined the event later, gave awards to winning players and also appreciated the efforts taken by JK police in engaging Kashmiri youths towards the development of the nation.

Taking to social media, Sinha tweeted, "I am committed to providing each and every citizen of Jammu & Kashmir with the best facilities. The overall welfare of Police/Civil personnel is also our priority. Necessary steps underway for the welfare of their family members also."

He further wrote, "I appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir police for holding youth-centric programs and adopting innovative measures for promoting the sports and cultural activities under the Civic Action Programme." (ANI)

