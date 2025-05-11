Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 20 locations in the Valley and detained multiple suspects in connection with a UAPA case.

"The SIA conducted searches at around 20 locations across all districts of South Kashmir in connection with the investigation of a case registered under UAPA," officials said.

The officials said that substantial incriminating materials have been seized during the raids, and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning.

"Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these entities are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred," they said.

The officials said J&K police is keeping surveillance on the terror associates and overground workers (OGW) working in Kashmir.

"Technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in direct contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps, including but not limited to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and so on," they added.

The officials said these terror associates were also involved in online radical propaganda on the behest of terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed, impinging upon the national security and integrity.

