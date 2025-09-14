Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Adi Karmayogi program is making significant strides in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri district, with block-level training initiatives underway in all blocks of the district.

The program employs a tiered approach, where District Master Trainers train district officers and Block Level Master Trainers, who in turn train Village Level Master Trainers. Workshops and orientation programs are being conducted across blocks in Rajouri, focusing on capacity-building and skill development for effective governance.

Various departments, including Education, Medical, Forest, Jal Shakti, and Rural Development, are actively participating, ensuring a multifaceted approach and focus on Tribal areas.

The initiative aims to uplift 104 tribal villages in Rajouri, ensuring last-mile service delivery and holistic development. The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan aims to build self-reliant, resilient, and inclusive communities, encouraging the active involvement of local stakeholders, including Adi Karmayogis, Adi Sahyoogis, and Adi Saathis.

Initiatives like the Dharti Aabha Plan are part of a broader strategy for sustainable tribal Block-Level Workshops, conducted in various blocks under the supervision of Block Development Officers and involving officials from multiple departments. These efforts reflect a concerted push towards enhancing governance and development in Rajouri's tribal areas through the Adi Karmayogi program.

Under the ongoing Adi Karam Yogi Abhiyan, a Block-level Process Lab was inaugurated in Block Like Plangarh Thanna Mandi Dharhal, aimed at strengthening the capacity of village-level functionaries. The event witnessed the active participation of Block-level Master Trainers, who provided comprehensive training to 32 Village-level Master Trainers representing various line departments in Block Plangher.

Over the span of two days, multiple interactive sessions were organised, focusing on effective implementation strategies, identifying field-level gaps, and developing actionable solutions to bridge those gaps. A team of five experienced Master Trainers conducted the sessions, emphasising best practices and practical approaches for supporting the tribal population.

The primary goal of the Abhiyan is to provide holistic support to the tribal communities by systematically identifying challenges in service delivery and working towards their resolution.

The training program is scheduled to continue for the next 15 days, culminating in a significant Gramsabha on October 2, where the final action plan will be formulated in collaboration with community representatives.

This initiative is part of the broader vision to accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to the national mission of a developed Bharat by 2030. (ANI)

