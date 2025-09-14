Guwahati, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he experienced “a different kind of spiritual joy” on his visit to Assam, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations here, as he launched a series of major health and infrastructure projects in Darrang district worth over Rs 6,300 crore. “Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor, which was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am experiencing a different kind of spiritual joy by coming to this land, and it is special as Janmashtami is being celebrated here,” PM Modi told a public gathering.

Among the projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a nursing college and a GNM school, with an estimated investment of Rs 570 crore. PM Modi Assam Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth INR 18,530 Crore in State Today.

PM Modi Launches Multiple Projects in Assam

Prime Minister @narendramodi lays the foundation stone for multiple projects, including #Darrang Medical College & Hospital, GNM School, and https://t.co/5CGDKqcy9e. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region. pic.twitter.com/XeSkR5rXMY — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2025

He also inaugurated the 2.9-km Narengi-Kuruwa bridge over the Brahmaputra, costing Rs 1,200 crore, and the ambitious 118.5-km Guwahati Ring Road project connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam with Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, worth Rs 4,530 crore. PM Narendra Modi Launches Gyan Bharatam Portal, Says 'Need To Explore Past Through Technology' (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister lauded the BJP-led “double-engine” government in Assam, crediting it for the state’s rapid economic growth. “India is the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states with a growth rate of 13 per cent. This transformation is a result of the resilience of its people and the hard work of the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Taking aim at the Congress, PM Modi recalled criticism from the Opposition when his government conferred the Bharat Ratna on cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika. “People may abuse me as much as they want. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and can absorb all the poison,” PM Modi said, adding that he cannot remain silent when others are insulted.

Referring to the Bharat Ratna awarded to cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, he asked the crowd whether his decision to honour “Bhupen Da” was right or wrong. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a bamboo-based ethanol plant worth over Rs 5,000 crore and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).