Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 144 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising its tally to 3,24,095, while no death took place in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 47 were reported from the Jammu division and 97 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 31 cases, followed by 19 cases in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases in the UT is 1,159, while 3,18,535 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory stands at 4,401.

The officials said there were 43 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

