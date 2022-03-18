Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,520, officials said.

They said no death due to the disease was reported in the union territory in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Kerala: 4 Migrant Workers Die After Cave-In at Construction Site in Kochi.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Jammu division and seven from Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of four cases.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Court Sentences 102-Year-Old Man to 15 Years Jail for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl.

Twelve of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, they added.

There are 133 active cases in J and K, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,637, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,750, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)