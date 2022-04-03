Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,53,813, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, five were from Jammu and the rest from Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to Arrive in Delhi Today, Likely to Meet Several Political Leaders.

Fifteen of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 167 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,896, the officials said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)