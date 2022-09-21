Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 20 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its cumulative tally to 4,78,992, officials said.

No fresh fatality was reported, they said.

Also Read | Bharti Singh Mourns Raju Srivastava's Death, Says 'I Have Watched His Movies and as a Comedienne I Learned a Lot From Him'.

While nine cases were reported from the Jammu division, Kashmir Valley accounted for 11 cases, the officials said.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 4,785 deaths, they added.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Angry Female Elephant Kills Mahout in Madhya Pradesh for Not Feeding Banana.

At present, there are 161 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,74,046, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)