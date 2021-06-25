Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 498 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 3,13,974, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 4,291 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 209 were from the Jammu division and 289 from the Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Reasi district recorded the highest 96 cases followed by 82 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 6,157 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 3,03,526 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory rose to 4,291 as seven patients died in the past 24 hours, they said.

The officials said, there were 28 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

