Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 88 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,20,491, while no new death took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 33 were from the Jammu Division and 55 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 27 Covid cases, followed by 11 in Doda district.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,319 in the union territory, while 3,14,798 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,374 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 35 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)