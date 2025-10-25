Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): After Jammu and Kashmir unit BJP President Sat Sharma won the Rajya Sabha Elections with 32 votes on Friday, his wife Chanchal Sharma, son Ravi Kiran Sharma, and daughter Rajeshwari Sharma expressed their happiness and pride.

Speaking to ANI, Chanchal Sharma, the wife of BJP President Sat Sharma, stated that this is the victory of the entire party and couldn't have been possible without Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The whole party worked hard...it is their victory...I am very happy," she said.

Sat Sharma's daughter, Rajeshwari Sharma, said, "I feel very proud...the whole family is extremely happy...this is the victory of the people of Jammu."

Sat Sharma's son Ravi Sharma also joined in and said, "This is the achievement of the party...He secured the Rajya Sabha seat with so many votes...It's a major achievement."

Also, BJP leader Altaf Thakur stated, "This is a terrific victory. I want to congratulate the party cadre. Sat Sharma's victory is a victory of development. It is a loss of the powers who tried to promote regional divide in J&K."

Meanwhile, Sat Sharma, after winning one of the four Rajya Sabha seats, told reporters, "Everyone has supported the BJP. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, and BJP National President JP Nadda ji for my candidature for this Rajya Sabha seat. We have 28 members, but four others supported us by listening to their inner voices. Was it wrong on the part of four members to listen to their inner voice?"

The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat.

According to the party, senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Fellow party members, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, were also declared winners.

All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

The bypolls for the Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for November 11, following the demise of MLA Devender Singh Rana and Omar Abdullah's resignation, respectively. (ANI)

