Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 10 (ANI): Security forces on Monday conducted an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered two AK series Rifles, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The joint operation was carried out by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Badi Mohalla, Amrui, Kupwara.

Also Read | Etawah Road Accident: 2 Killed, 21 Hurt As Bus Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Hits Truck While Trying To Overtake It.

Taking to social media post on X, Chinar Corps wrote, "OP GREEN HOUSE, Kupwara. On 10 Feb 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice at Badi Mohalla, Amrui, Kupwara. During search, 02xAK series Rifles, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered. Operation is in progress."

https://x.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1888864852023927052

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Police Arrest E-Rickshaw Driver for Rape-Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl in New Town.

The Operation Green House is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel conducted patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district amid a thick blanket of snow and temperatures dropping below -5 degrees Celsius to ensure the region's security, officials said on Monday.

The region has witnessed multiple terrorist attacks in the past. The Army's vigilant presence has been instrumental in monitoring and preventing terrorist activities, ensuring the safety of the local population.

In response to past militant attacks, security forces have intensified surveillance, adopting a proactive approach to locate and neutralize foreign terrorists.

The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing security in the region.

On Sunday, the Doda Police conducted a mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness and security.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Doda Shakeel Raheem Bhatt said that the district was divided into three zones to assess police preparedness in handling emergencies.

"We had divided Doda into three zones to conduct mock drills and check our preparedness to deal with emergencies," Bhatt told ANI.

He expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the public, shopkeepers and tourists, assuring them that there was no need to panic.

"We are very glad that shopkeepers, the public, and tourists cooperated with us. People do not need to panic about the situations. The police are here for them and with them. If any discrepancies arise, we will make sure to help the public," he added.

Recently, an ex-serviceman was shot dead by terrorists in the Behibagh area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. His wife and niece were also injured in the attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)