Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Condemning the fatal attack on a former police officer inside a mosque in Baramulla district, the BJP said on Sunday the security situation is not grim in Jammu and Kashmir even though there are some cases of targeted killings.

Ashok Koul, the BJP's general secretary (Organisation, J-K), said killing a police officer who has served the nation for 40 years is cowardly and condemnable. "I am sure the government will crush it."

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

He added, "It is not a grim security situation. Yes, target killings are taking place, but, the situation is not like what it was in 2016-17, or before that in 2010 or how the situation was from 1990.

"The situation is better, but incidents have taken place which should not. I am sure the government will crush it," BJP's general secretary, organisation, J-K, Ashok Koul, told reporters here.

Also Read | Watan Ko Jano: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Delegation of 250 Students of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Condemning the killing of former SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was shot inside a mosque in Baramulla district early Sunday morning, Koul said the neighbouring country would be given a befitting reply for such acts.

"We condemn these target killings. No society can tolerate it. Killing a police officer who has served the nation for 40 years is cowardly and condemnable. We condemn these actions of the neighbouring country and will give a befitting reply to it," the BJP leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)