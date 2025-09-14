Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board distributed prasad to the devotees at the Banganga entrance gate as the Yatra has been closed till further orders. The move has been warmly welcomed by pilgrims and locals, who expressed gratitude to the Shrine Board for keeping their faith and sentiments in mind during this prolonged suspension of the yatra.

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi yatra remained suspended for the 20th consecutive day on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions and repeated landslides along the track leading to the holy shrine. Devotees, though disappointed by the continued suspension, remain hopeful for an early restoration of the pilgrimage.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terror Sympathisers Arrested From Poonch Along With AK-47s and Large Quantity of Warlike Store.

Durgesh Sharma, a devotee from Delhi who came for the darshan of Vaishno Devi, expressed happiness at receiving prasad.

She said that although the weather did not allow for darshan, the arrangements were good and devotees were at least able to get prasad.

Also Read | ‘O Romeo’: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Film Locks Its Release Date for February 14.

Speaking to ANI, Durgesh Sharma, "We could not have darshan. There is rainfall up there. But we are lucky to have Prasad here. It is a good arrangement. People are coming from far away, they are at least getting prasad... I am just happy to be here..."

In a post on social media X, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) requested devotees to stay updated through official communication channels.

"Due to incessant rain at Bhawan & the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from 14th September stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels," the post read.

Earlier, the Shrine Board expressed gratitude to the devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension of the Yatra.

"The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience, and the Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage."

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)