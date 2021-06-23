Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday seized 27 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 135 crores in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

One smuggler has also been killed.

"27 kg heroin worth approximately Rs 135 crores seized, one smuggler killed in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir," the BSF informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

