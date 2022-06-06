Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): In wake of the recent civilian killings in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that some elements are attempting to create instability as they can't digest the robust economy and tourism here.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sinha said, "People of Jammu and Kashmir understand the current situation in the Kashmir Valley. When the lamp is about to go off, its flame flares more. Administration and security forces are maintaining constant vigilance."

"Some elements on the other side are attempting to create instability, they can't digest the robust economy and tourism here," Manoj Sinha said.

After a rise in attacks on minorities in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently ordered the officials to post selected government employees and other members from minority communities in Kashmir at secure locations by June 6.

The development comes as Kashmiri Hindu government employees have been protesting against the killing of a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

Last month, two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen, were killed in the valley by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

