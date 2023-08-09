Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a remarkable achievement, Srinagar district has clinched the top spot in the "Front Runners" category of the Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023.

The coveted accolade underscores the dedicated efforts of the entire Jal Jeevan Mission team in Srinagar, especially the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohd Aijaz Asad.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt congratulations, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to team Srinagar administration and DC Sgr Mohd Aijaz Asad for securing the top rank in the 'Front Runners' category during Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023. Your dedication and hard work are truly commendable and serve as an inspiration to others."

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, DC Srinagar Mohd Aijaz Asad responded, "Thank you so much, Sir LG Manoj Sinha. Your constant support and guidance paved the way for the outstanding accomplishment of District Srinagar in the country. Your words of encouragement will definitely keep our team motivated to bring out the best in the service of the people."

The Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023, conducted from October 2022 to June 2023, evaluated various districts across the country on the effectiveness of their water supply and management systems.

Srinagar's exemplary performance not only highlights its commitment to ensuring efficient water supply but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for other regions to follow suit.

The achievement has drawn attention to the collaborative efforts and dedication of the entire team behind the success, emphasizing the pivotal role of leadership under DC Srinagar Mohd Aijaz Asad. As Srinagar basks in this remarkable accomplishment, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the best possible service to its citizens. (ANI)

