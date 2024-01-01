Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at Lal Chowk in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday night to welcome the new year in a joyous and celebratory atmosphere.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd., Athar Aamir Khan, described the occasion as something the city has never seen before.

"This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!" Athar Aamir Khan said in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/atharaamirkhan/status/1741467921246032344?s=46&t=pVhD9yC-7lP3VQwGMjfM6w

"This is probably the biggest alibi to the transformation that Srinagar city has witnessed with the implementation of Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects! Immensely proud of my Srinagar Smart City and SMC team for making this happen! Happy New Year!," the municipal commissioner added.

Earlier, on New Year's Eve, people were seen dancing and singing at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as they welcomed the year 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg town in Baramulla district also witnessed the New Year's Eve celebration amid laser shows and dance performances.

Meanwhile, other cities across the country also welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy.

Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year. (ANI)

