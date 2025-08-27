Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is still struggling with almost nonexistent communication, as the Union Territory reels from the damage caused by heavy rain.

"Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah spoke on the phone with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy and continuous rains have caused significant damage and disruption to normal life.

"Efforts are being made to restore phone/data connectivity as soon as possible. The closure of Jammu airport stopped me & my colleagues from reaching Jammu this evening. I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow. In the meantime, I'm closely monitoring the situation & in touch with the teams on the ground in the division," Abdullah had said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, thirty people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, said Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi.

The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department has said that Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) Imagery indicates widespread thunderstorm activity across the Jammu region today.

"Jammu DWR Imagery at 0510 hrs of IST today, 27 August 2025, indicates widespread thunderstorm activity across the region," the IMD said in a post on X.

Severe convection, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail (reflectivity above 40 dBZ), is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

Moderate convection, indicating light to moderate rainfall (reflectivity above 20 dBZ), is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and the surrounding areas of Samba and Kathua districts.

Vertical profiles show cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, pointing to deep and active thunderstorms.

The system is generally moving east-northeastward, and areas in the foothills and hilly terrain may continue to experience rainfall, the IMD said.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories for safety. (ANI)

