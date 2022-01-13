Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Sehpura area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

During the encounter one J-K police personnel constable, three army personnel and two civilians were injured, Army officials informed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Kills His 9-Year-Old Son for Failing To Find Mobile Phone in Alawalpur Madaiya Village.

"Last night at about 6 pm Security Forces got intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Sehpura Kulgam. A joint operation of the Indian Army and J-K police was launched. Suspect houses were cordoned off, as the security forces were carrying out house-to-house searches. At about 8:45 pm while searching a house a terrorist opened fire with AK47 and lobbed a grenade," they said.

In a subsequent surgical operation, an unidentified terrorist was eliminated. The killed terrorist is suspected to be from Pakistan.

Also Read | India Reports 2,47,417 New COVID-19 Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"The incident has parallels with the Hyderpora incident. In this case, also the house owner has provided shelter to a terrorist. Here too when the Pakistani terrorist was cornered, he did not hesitate to open fire despite knowing he will hit people who were providing him shelter.

"For him, just like Pakistan Army, the Kashmiris are expendables. In fact, in such cases, a dead Kashmiri is more valuable to the nexus agenda as in the case of Hyderpora rather than those who were luckily saved by prompt medical evacuation by the security forces. It is time for Kashmiri citizens to decide who is fighting for their safety and security," the security personnel added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)