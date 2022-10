Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.

The injured was shifted to the hospital.

Most details are awaited. (ANI)

