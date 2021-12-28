Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): With the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir receiving its first snowfall, tourists witnessed a mesmerizing view of the Valley covered in a white blanket.

Tourists were seen enjoying the whiteout. The temperature in the area has also dropped further following snowfall on Monday.

The fresh snowfall at Patnitop and Nathatop- the famous tourist resorts of Jammu province has also cheered the hoteliers, taxi operators, mule owners, local vendors, photographers etc who are dependent on tourism as it has not only increased the tourist influx here but has also brightened the prospects of an increase in their livelihood.

The occupancy in the private and government hotels and huts have also increased.

The tourists especially those on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage are rushing here to enjoy the snow.

Amid Christmas and weekend holidays and college vacations in Jammu province, a heavy rush of local as well as outside tourists is being seen here.

The tourists especially the children were seen enjoying various snow games and horse rides while the elders were seen busy in photography and shopping.

The students from some colleges from Jammu and Udhampur enjoyed a picnic at Patnitop. (ANI)

