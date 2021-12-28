Delhi, December 28:A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people in Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district. Police have claimed that the fight was related to some Instagram posts.

The police have identified the deceased as Shaukat Ali, who lived in Uttam Nagar. The incident was reported on Sunday night when they received the call. "He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead," an officer said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beaten To Death Over Affair With Friend’s Wife in Sultanpur

According to a report in The Times of India, no external injury was found on the body of the deceased. "Later, a doctor informed them that the victim was attacked with a sharp object," an officer said. Further probe revealed that the incident started when both the accused and suspect commented on each other's social media posts. "The suspects in the case were infuriated by the comments of Ali and on Sunday, they attacked him. We found that more than half a dozen people, including juveniles, were involved in attacking Ali," the officer said.

Few People have been detained in the case and the police are questioning them. They are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify suspects. West Bengal Shocker: 39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Durgapur, Murder Case Registered

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said there was no communal angle in the case. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who were involved in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on.

