Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, recovered a huge quantity of heroin worth crores of rupees in Shopian.

On specific information regarding two drug peddlers, Talib Hussain Seer and Mohammad Azim Seer, residents of Shopian, transporting contraband (heroin) on a motorcycle in order to sell it among other drug peddlers at Vehil Shopian, the police swung into action.

Also Read | Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

The police later reached Vehil Shopian, apprehended the drug peddlers; and recovered 500 grams of heroin worth crores, which were concealed underneath the seat of the motorcycle.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

Further probes are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)