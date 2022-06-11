Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla, informed the police officials on Friday.

"Acting promptly on specific information, Police along with Army arrested 2 active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorized terrorist) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," stated an official release.

Incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 2 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds of cartrideges and 2 magazines were recovered from their possession.

The Police registered a case under relevant sections of law.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

