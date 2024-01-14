New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone of the road project from Ramnagar to Ramwail in Udhampur district on Sunday.

He said the vital connectivity project, with an outlay of 2.96 crore rupees, was caught up in litigation for a long time but, due to his personal efforts, the litigation was sorted out and the foundation stone of the road was laid.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, road connectivity has been ensured in the remotest regions of the hill district of Udhampur.

Dr Singh recalled that the PMGSY began under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the next 15 years till 2014, the total length of PMGSY roads built in the country was just about 3.7 lakh kilometres, whereas in the last nine-and-a-half years under Prime Minister Modi, the total length has doubled to more than 8 lakh kilometres.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Udhampur has figured among the first three top PMGSY road projects in all the districts of the country.

He lamented that this region had not received the kind of attention it deserved from previous governments. But Prime Minister Modi had committed that his government would develop all regions equitably and bring them at par with developed regions.

Dr Singh said, "Under the patronage of PM Modi, the government has been able to upgrade all those facilities to remote areas which people had never imagined before."

He informed that his constituency was the only one that got two Vande Bharat Express trains, three centrally funded medical colleges and other centrally funded multiple projects, including the Devika River Rejuvenation project, the Katra-Delhi Express road corridor, north India's first Industrial Biotech Park and national level Shahpur Kandi Irrigation project. (ANI)

