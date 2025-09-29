Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): Water rafting on the Chenab River in Reasi resumed after a long suspension of almost six months on Monday.

River rafting was halted due to adverse weather conditions in the region, as continuous rainfall had increased the water level of the river, causing a flood-like situation.

One of the locals who is also associated with the rafting industry highlighted the impact of the halt on the people and said, "The biggest impact of the Pahalgam attack and weather conditions was on the tourist industry. Our occupation is tourist-based, but due to bad weather, the Vaishno Devi Yatra was halted, and our maximum clients are those taking this yatra. So when the yatra halted, our clients stopped coming as well. It was also important for safety, but the suspension time was very long. However, we are now hopeful that the business will be successful. Some companies have invested, people took loans, and there are rents to be paid as well, and all this depends on the rafting."

One of the tourists who participated in rafting shared his experience and said, "I keep going on vacation, and this time we came here. I heard that rafting had been halted for several months, and I saw today that the activity had resumed, with people performing. Someone guided us as well, and we decided to participate. So we did try, we did rafting, and we enjoyed it a lot. I recommend everyone come here and explore this. This is a fun activity, and it also refreshes the body."

Vir Gupta, a tourist from Surat, said, "As it was said, the rafting resumed after several months. I did rafting, and it was a great experience. I am here with my few friends, and they enjoyed it too. The water is cold, and the scenic beauty makes the whole rafting experience even more enjoyable."

Arjun Shukla, also from Surat, said, "We came here to offer our prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi. Today we did rafting. The water is very cold, we are surrounded by mountains, and there is no noise. It was a really fun experience.

Sumit, also from Surat, participated in rafting after offering his prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

He said, "We saw the weather was bad and there were incidents of landslide, as well as a terrorist attack that happened here. However, there is significant development in the area, with hotels and food readily available. I really enjoyed it here, and my rafting experience was great. Everyone should come here and enjoy." (ANI)

