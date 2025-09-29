New Delhi, September 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office of the Delhi BJP on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Saptami during the Navratri festival. The event will mark a significant milestone for the Delhi unit of the BJP, with top leaders and thousands of party workers expected to attend.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior party leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and grassroots workers will be present at the inauguration ceremony. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will officially inaugurate the new party office today. He described the occasion as a “historic moment” and extended his congratulations to all Delhi BJP workers on the completion of the new building. 'PM Narendra Modi’s Age Just a Number, He Should Be BJP’s Face for Future Elections', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Recalling the journey of the party’s offices in Delhi, Sachdeva said, “After the BJP’s founding, the first office was opened at Ajmeri Gate. Later, it functioned for some time from Rakabganj Road, and then for almost 35 years from 14 Pandit Pant Marg. Now, the party has reached its own building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of challenges but also remarkable.” He noted that the foundation stone for the new Delhi BJP office was laid by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on June 9, 2023. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate BJP’s New Office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi on September 29.

Sachdeva also thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, stating, “It was under their visionary leadership that the organisation set a goal to build party offices in every state capital and district of the country. As part of this mission, not only were long-pending land disputes regarding the Delhi state office resolved, but construction was also completed.” He added that all 14 organisational districts of Delhi now have their own offices, reflecting the party’s commitment to grassroots organisational strength.

