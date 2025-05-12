Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu following a review on Monday, announced that educational institutions in non-border districts will reopen from Tuesday, allowing students to resume their academic activities.

However, schools in border districts will continue to remain closed due to ongoing security concerns.

"The Education Department has announced the reopening of educational institutions in non-border districts of Jammu, while schools in border districts will remain closed. This decision was made after a thorough review of the situation by Divisional Commissioner Jammu.," read a post from the DC on X.

In response to a query, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu identified Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch as the border districts where institutions will remain shut.

On Monday, the office of the DC had announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, government and private, in Jammu province will remain closed on May 13, except for medical colleges.

In a post on X, the Divisional Commissioner wrote, "All Schools, Colleges, and educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the Jammu province, except the Medical colleges, shall remain closed tomorrow, May 13th, in view of the prevailing situation."

This came after three civilians were killed in overnight heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and the International Border on May 7 in responce to India's Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, following the reopening of several airports that were closed due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Air India on Monday announced that it is working towards commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

Air India took to X to announce this travel advisory. The airlines said that their teams are working to bring operations at these airports back to normal.

"Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. We appreciate your understanding at this time as our teams work on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Please stay tuned for further updates," Air India said.

India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has marked a significant milestone in the country's fight against terrorism, achieving multiple strategic objectives while sending a global message of resolve, as per sources.

The operation, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), not only avenged the attack but also redefined India's policy against terrorism through a blend of military precision, strategic innovation, and global diplomacy.

India destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, targeting key operational centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

With over 100 terrorists killed and Pakistan's vulnerabilities exposed, Operation Sindoor has redefined India's anti-terror strategy, drawing a clear line that terrorism will face a direct and visible response. (ANI)

