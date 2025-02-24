Patna, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP national president and Union minister J P Nadda arrived in Bihar on Monday on a two-day tour of the state.

He reached the Gaya airport in the evening, where he was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers.

Though Nadda did not take any questions from waiting journalists, state BJP leaders said he was in the central Bihar town on a personal visit.

Official sources said Nadda, who is in charge of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio in the Narendra Modi cabinet, could also attend a function organised on the occasion of the Patna Medical College and Hospital completing 100 years of its establishment.

The programme at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna will also be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, besides a large number of doctors from across the world, officials said.

