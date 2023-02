Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda arrived at Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Thursday on a personal visit.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia, co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other party workers welcomed him at Hanumangarh, a party spokesperson said.

Nadda will also visit Sriganganagar district to take parts in a farmers' event.

