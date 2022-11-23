Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday equated himself with MGR, the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister, and NTR, late former Andhra chief minister, without mentioning them, and called Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu a backstabber.

Reading out a written speech at a public meeting here, the YSR Congress chief remarked: “If someone establishes his own party and comes to power on his own, he is called an MGR or an NTR or a Jagan. If you usurp a political party and even the Chief Minister's chair from your father-in-law…such a person is called Chandrababu.”

Jagan said MGR and NTR, also icons of Tamil and Telugu filmdom, came to power in their first attempt after establishing the AIADMK and the Telugu Desam. The two were unlike Naidu who was successful only in his second attempt.

The Chief Minister was at Narsannapet in Srikakulam district for the launch of the Bhu Hakku scheme under which land ownership rights were bestowed on people after a re-survey in about 2,000 villages.

He referred to Ramayana and Mahabharata, too, to hit out at Naidu and the latter's supporters.

“The one who is devoted to his wife and fought a war for her is known as Rama. One who sets his eyes on another woman and kidnaps her is known as Ravana. We call those who supported Ravana as demons. And, those who stood by Duryodhana are called ‘dushta chatushtayam' (evil quartet),” Jagan read out.

Jagan asked what a person, who backstabbed his father-in-law and grabbed power and one who deceived people (at the time of elections) with false promises, be called. “What do you call those who support such a person? Should we not call them the evil quartet or the demonic gang,” he asked, referring to heads of three Telugu media houses and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan. The Chief Minister asked people to think once on what democracy was. “It is real democracy only when leaders honour the promises made to people. Think if you should give another chance to a leader, who repeatedly dishonoured his promises and left you in the lurch, back to the Assembly or bid adieu to him,” Jagan told people, referring to Chandrababu. “Think if anyone gives another chance to Ravana, Duryodhana or a backstabber,” he added. Jagan said he believed only in the grace of God and the people and not any evil quartet.

He told people not to believe anything shown on television channels and published in newspapers (favourable to Chandrababu) but count only the benefits of freebies doled out by the State government as the yardstick.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Fisheries Minister S A Raju, legislators, Special Chief Secretary( revenu) Rajat Bhargava were among those present.

