Amaravati, April 24 (PTI) YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh, JC Chandra Mouli and S Madhusudan, were shot dead in the recent attack at Pahalgam. Addressing YSRCP leaders from multiple districts, Reddy praised their bravery, saying they embodied the party's grassroots resilience and commitment to the people.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"The TDP-led coalition is fostering fear and suppressing democracy. People won't tolerate the betrayal of manifesto promises," Reddy alleged.

He cited key governance failures, including pension cuts, rising liquor sales, and policy decay in education, healthcare, and agriculture, blaming the coalition's mismanagement and neglect.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Busy Day at Attari Border As Indians, Pakistanis Return Home (Watch Videos).

Accusing the incumbent government of "corruption", the former CM pointed to alleged land scams in Visakhapatnam and inflated tenders in Amaravati, saying public assets were "being looted" for a fraction of their value.

Reddy alleged massive corruption in Amaravati's construction, stating that tenders valued at Rs 36,000 crore under his administration had now been inflated to Rs 78,000 crore, despite lower material costs.

Promising a strong comeback, he assured YSRCP workers of recognition in the “Jagan 2.0” government. “This time, you won't be alone,” he said.

The opposition leader urged party members to remain strong, asserting that the people's mandate would soon return.

He emphasised accountability, courage, and a renewed commitment to restoring governance in Andhra Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)